Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $342,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DexCom by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $119.29 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $126.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.42 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

Featured Stories

