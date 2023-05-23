Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $376,000 in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of MV Oil Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MVO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in MV Oil Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MV Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

MVO opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. MV Oil Trust has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th.

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

