Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 12,834 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 160.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.11). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

