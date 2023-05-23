Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $446,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in APA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth $73,939,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in APA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in APA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

APA opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

