Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Read More

