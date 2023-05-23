Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 10,797 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,683,000 after acquiring an additional 826,679 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,970,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,738,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 985,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,387,000 after buying an additional 510,856 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 982,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,218,000 after buying an additional 479,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

