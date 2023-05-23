Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

Nordson Stock Up 0.8 %

NDSN stock opened at $217.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.