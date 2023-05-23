Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.43 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $5,443,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after buying an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

