Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 6,009 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.02.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

