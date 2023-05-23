Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 189 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 83,766 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,075,000 after buying an additional 31,241 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE MCD opened at $289.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $4,185,774. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.