Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 369 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $208.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

