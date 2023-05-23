Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 46 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after acquiring an additional 364,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,238,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.3 %

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.75.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $432.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $380.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $283.11 and a 12-month high of $454.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $410.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.