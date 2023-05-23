Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $17.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $245.43 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $160.29 and a 1 year high of $264.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.74 and a 200 day moving average of $229.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8,850.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

