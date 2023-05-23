Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Retail Opportunity Investments

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 157.89%.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

