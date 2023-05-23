Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

ROIC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 853,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,011. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 66,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 42,074 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,342,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 174.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 176,935 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

