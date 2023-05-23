Reviewing Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) & Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO)

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) and Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Hercules Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Hercules Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hercules Capital and Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hercules Capital 55.30% 15.58% 7.21% Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Hercules Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Hercules Capital pays out 106.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hercules Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Hercules Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Hercules Capital and Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hercules Capital $321.69 million 6.09 $102.08 million $1.47 9.36 Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hercules Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund.

Risk & Volatility

Hercules Capital has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hercules Capital and Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hercules Capital 1 1 4 0 2.50 Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hercules Capital presently has a consensus target price of $14.71, suggesting a potential upside of 6.94%. Given Hercules Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hercules Capital is more favorable than Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund.

Summary

Hercules Capital beats Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hercules Capital



Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives. Recognized as the industry leader, Hercules understands the flexibility these types of companies need and has the experience to work closely with them, even through challenging times, to help them reach critical milestones. Hercules’ deep sector expertise, geographic presence and its strong capital base have made Hercules the lender of choice for more than 480 innovative companies.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund



Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P 500 Index and Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Index. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. was formed on December 10, 1991 and is domiciled in the United States.

