Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 3.8% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $51,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,112,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,896,000 after acquiring an additional 96,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

