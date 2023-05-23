Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $27 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 2.0% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,468,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after buying an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $69.50. 1,687,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,923,646. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.36. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.