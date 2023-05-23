Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 64,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.17. 332,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $267.61. The firm has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

