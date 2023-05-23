Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of MarketAxess worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 70.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,923 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $5.46 on Tuesday, hitting $281.14. 69,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,760. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.10.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

