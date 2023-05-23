Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,147 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 38.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.77. 1,038,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.94. The company has a market cap of $213.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

