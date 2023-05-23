Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,787 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 310,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Xylem makes up about 2.5% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $34,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 473,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 91,335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,961,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,482,000 after purchasing an additional 82,821 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Xylem by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.57. 2,695,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,345. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.39. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.