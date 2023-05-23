Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Amalgamated Financial worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAL. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Amalgamated Financial stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $482.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $27.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $993,861.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,945,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,873,741.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $49,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $507,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $993,861.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,945,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,873,741.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

