Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MCD traded down $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.50. 896,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,456. The company has a market capitalization of $209.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.95. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $4,185,774. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

