Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 2,836 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 1.5% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,963,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after purchasing an additional 461,425 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,069,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,613,000 after purchasing an additional 249,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,165,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.27. The stock had a trading volume of 207,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,581. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.96 and its 200 day moving average is $158.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

