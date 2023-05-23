Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 1,898 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned about 0.11% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 270.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,478,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,434 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 442.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 649,894 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 202,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,253 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 152,100 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,805. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REYN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

