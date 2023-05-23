Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.88. The company had a trading volume of 530,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,993. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.95.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

