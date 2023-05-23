Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $17,529,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

WMT traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.49. 1,208,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,151,502. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.80. The company has a market capitalization of $400.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.81%.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

