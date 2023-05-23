Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.5% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,763,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 459,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,200,957. The stock has a market cap of $432.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

