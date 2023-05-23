Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases 191 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.12. 587,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,963. The stock has a market cap of $209.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.87 and its 200-day moving average is $274.95. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock worth $4,185,774 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

