Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.1% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.12.

Chevron Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.08. 2,809,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,134,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $297.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.