Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 234 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.29. The stock had a trading volume of 130,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,997. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $160.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.97.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

