RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.35. 2,298,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,831. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 70,819 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,952,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 353.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 40,768 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.