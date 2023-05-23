Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.57.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.
In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,774.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $72.73.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.20%.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
