River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 764 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 105.5% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.01. The stock had a trading volume of 576,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $424.35 and a one year high of $564.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $495.04 and its 200 day moving average is $492.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.