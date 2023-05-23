River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Truist Financial by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $31.52. 3,540,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,055,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

