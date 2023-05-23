River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 213,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,081. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $131.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

