River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,380 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,380 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after buying an additional 1,558,767 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 18.4% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $5,360,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUN shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Huntsman Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE HUN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.94. 341,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,963. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.31. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

