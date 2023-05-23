River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,793 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.03. 2,856,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,572,709. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.45. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

