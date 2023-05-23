RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RXO shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. RXO has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

