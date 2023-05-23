Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 642,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 600,280 shares.The stock last traded at $42.36 and had previously closed at $44.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Mark Stephen Katz acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $204,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Stephen Katz bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,225. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,921 shares of company stock worth $8,742,592 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

