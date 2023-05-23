SALT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,464.88 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. SALT has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $9,464.88 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025409 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017852 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,208.93 or 1.00047235 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0374365 USD and is up 29.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,506.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

