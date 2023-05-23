Sandeep Nayyar Sells 5,424 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $471,237.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,757.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,933 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $157,848.78.

Power Integrations Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of POWI stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 313,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,916. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $91.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

