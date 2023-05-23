Sapphire (SAPP) Price Reaches $0.0150 on Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $19.88 million and approximately $8,729.26 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,821.46 or 0.06810331 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00053822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00038676 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000591 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,347,418,034 coins and its circulating supply is 1,326,783,011 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

