Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Saratoga Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Saratoga Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 84.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Saratoga Investment to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Shares of SAR opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 689,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,423,542.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 554.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

