Sasco Capital Inc. CT Decreases Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT reduced its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DTM. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.9 %

DT Midstream stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 66,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DT Midstream news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,471.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DT Midstream news, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,523.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

