Sasco Capital Inc. CT Has $1.34 Million Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.11% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $243,805.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock remained flat at $13.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $513.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.68 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

