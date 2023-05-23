Sasco Capital Inc. CT Has $24.43 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,250 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises 3.1% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $24,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE JCI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.49. 454,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

