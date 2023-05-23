Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 460 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lowered its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.38% of Howard Hughes worth $14,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HHC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after acquiring an additional 208,330 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 135,797 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 465,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,775,000 after purchasing an additional 133,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $11,397,000.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 7,932 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $583,715.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,192,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,595,257.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 7,932 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $583,715.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,192,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,595,257.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $142,326.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 182,050 shares of company stock worth $13,586,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

HHC stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,688. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

