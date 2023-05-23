Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,048 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for approximately 1.5% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of TELUS worth $17,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 423,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is 130.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

